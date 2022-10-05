3 things we learnt about Bristol City during last night’s 0-0 draw v Coventry City

Bristol City were unable to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places in the Championship when they were held to a goalless draw by Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

The Sky Blues remain rock bottom of the division but with at least two games in hand on those around them, and Mark Robins’ side would have built a lot of confidence from their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Robins huffed and puffed and probably had marginally the better of a very even game, producing a far more impressive defensive display than in their 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers the match prior.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we learnt about Nigel Pearson’s men during last night’s goalless draw with Coventry…

Semenyo better off the bench?

The sample size is too small to draw sweeping comparisons, but Antoine Semenyo came in for his first start of the season in the league, after missing the beginning due to injury, and only managed one shot before being replaced by Tommy Conway in the closing exchanges.

The Ghana international has come up with some decisive contributions from the bench this season, and it will be interesting to see if he keeps his place for the trip to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Scott a big miss

The Robins lost a lot in terms of their creativity and energy in central midfield as Alex Scott did not make the matchday squad, with former Premier League winner Andy King stepping into the engine room in his absence.

Bristol City enjoyed the lion’s share of possession at Ashton Gate and it is hard not to think that they would have created more goalscoring opportunities had Scott been in the side.

The drop-off in creativity definitely points to the weakness in the club’s second string and Pearson will have been frustrated to see the Robins struggle to carve Coventry open, with their modest defensive record so far this term.

Defence can be relied upon

It is a sign of a good team that one facet of their game can step up to cover when the other is not firing on all cylinders.

The Robins did that and tamed the Sky Blues to allow only two shots on target, while only conceding 0.56 expected goals as per Wyscout.

Kal Naismith being replaced by Joe Williams as an enforced change in the first half would have rocked them a little, but it did not have a huge impact on the game and the Robins’ rearguard should take confidence from losing such a presence and going on to keep a clean sheet.