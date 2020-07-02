3 things we learnt about Bristol City after their defeat to Nottingham Forest

Bristol City were handed their third consecutive defeat since the return of the Championship yesterday after they were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Tiago Silva’s brilliant free-kick just after the hour-mark proved the difference as Sabri Lamouchi’s men leapfrogged Fulham into fourth.

The Robins are now 12th and six points adrift from the play-offs but there were a lot of positives to take for Lee Johnson’s men, who dominated for much of the game and will feel they deserved a lot more from the game.

Their top six dream is not over yet as a win against Cardiff City on Saturday could catapult them back into the middle of the chasing pack.

Before our attention switches to that match, however, we’ve looked back at yesterday’s clash and the three things it has taught us about the Robins…

Ashley Williams Ashton Gate career might be done

Williams has proven some doubters wrong with his performances at Ashton Gate this season, having joined as a free agent in August.

But yesterday, the 36-year-old provided a moment of stupidity that was costly for his side and might be the end of his career as a Robin.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is set to miss a sizeable chunk of the six games remaining for his elbow on Yuri Ribeiro.

That could allow Tomas Kalas or Filip Benkovic to establish themselves in the side, so we may have seen the last of the Welshman in Bs3.

Can you name these 12 Bristol City players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Whose Wikipedia bio is this? Marley Watkins Tommy Rowe Dan Bentley Sammie Szmodics

Their young full-backs look a real positive

The performances of 22-year-old Jay Dasilva and 23-year-old Zak Vyner were hugely impressive yesterday, keeping the Forest wingers quiet for long spells and causing havoc in the final third themselves.

Dasilva’s quality will hardly be news to the Ashton Gate faithful but Vyner made his first start for City since 2018 and looks a really tidy player.

With Pedro Pereira injured, you’d imagine we’re set to see a lot more of him in a City shirt and that is no bad thing.

The Smith/Nagy axis looks promising

The Robins midfield has been a real concern in the two weeks since the return of the Championship but the addition of Adam Nagy appeared to make a huge difference last night.

The Hungarian is a really busy player in the middle of the park and alongside Korey Smith gave Johnson’s men a lot more control.

A midfield built around that pair looks really promising moving forward, particularly with the likes of Liam Walsh and Joe Morrell to come back – though that seems as if it will be next season.