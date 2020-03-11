3 things we learnt about Bolton Wanderers following their 2-2 draw with Burton Albion

Bolton Wanders picked up another point as they look to show some fighting spirit in the end of season run in, with Keith Hill’s side earning a hard fought 2-2 draw at Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Hill’s side could even consider themselves unfortunate not to have picked up what would have been just their sixth league win of the season, with Bolton having twice been in front at Burton only to be pegged back and having to settle for a point at the end of the contest.

The point edges Bolton to within five points of Southend United, who remain the only side Hill’s side can realistically catch before the end of the campaign, as they look to at least avoid finishing bottom of the League One table – and they can take positives from their display away from home.

Here then, we take a look at THREE things we learnt about Bolton following the draw at Burton…

Ali Crawford shows his quality

Bolton have struggled to really see many standout performances from an attacking sense from many of their players throughout the campaign, but against Burton, Ali Crawford delivered arguably his best performance for the club helping to provide some real moments of quality in the final third.

Crawford was instrumental in helping Bolton take the lead twice at Burton, with his dangerous delivery from a corner converted by Ryan Delaney to put Hill’s side ahead inside the 20th minute, while he also picked out a cool pass to set up Ethan Hamilton to restore the lead seven minutes before the break.

The 28-year-old could also have managed to get himself on the scoresheet as well, but his effort was cleared away from the goal line by Burton’s Reece Hutchinson – and had he managed to register a goal it would have crowned of a very promising display.

Bolton going down fighting

It is a matter of when and not if in terms of Bolton’s inevitable relegation from League One before the end of the campaign, but Hill’s side have shown with their performances in the last few matches that they are determined to go down fighting, which was clearly on show at Burton.

Bolton supporters would have been starting to get concerned that their players would just throw in the towel in the end of season run in when they suffered five successive defeats, following a 2-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Tranmere Rovers at the start of February.

However, the draw at Burton was Bolton’s third successive draw, which shows that Hill’s side are still determined to continue to be professional and try and pick up as many points as possible before the end of the season, which will be important in terms of building for next term.

Bolton find some attacking form

One of the main issues for Bolton throughout the campaign has been their lack of threat in the final third during a majority of matches, and that had been evident over the last few weeks with Hill’s side having managed to register just one goal in their previous five League One matches.

However, against Burton Bolton managed to really find some momentum in the final third, with Crawford and Hamilton helping to pull the strings and make things happen in the last third, especially during the opening half when they scored their two goals.

That will provide Hill’s side with something to really build on over the next few weeks, as they look to continue to pick up some more points and maybe extend their unbeaten run in the league – and after having seen their side struggle for form in front of goal for much of the campaign Bolton supporters will be hopeful for some more attacking joy in the next few weeks.