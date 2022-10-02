3 things we learnt about Bolton Wanderers after their 2-0 victory over Lincoln City

Bolton Wanderers secured a fourth straight League One victory yesterday afternoon, with the Trotters running out as 2-0 winners against Lincoln City.

Dion Charles’ strike from the penalty spot and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s 84th minute doubler helped Bolton to a sixth league win in their 10 games thus far.

It also means that Ian Evatt’s side have won four of their five matches on home soil, with the University of Bolton Stadium proving to be a difficult place for teams to visit.

Here, we take a look at three things that we learn about the Trotters after their 2-0 victory yesterday afternoon…

Defence remain resilient once more

Another clean sheet makes it three in a row for Evatt’s side, with the Bolton defence putting in another dominant display from start to finish.

Ricardo Santos and George Johnston particularly stood out as the Imps attack struggled to pave their way through a stubborn Bolton defence.

The Trotters have conceded just six goals in 10 League One matches thus far, which ranks as the lowest number of goals conceded in the entire division.

Squad depth is driving performance levels up

With managers allowed to make up to five substitutions, those with greater squad depth can certainly use that to their advantage.

This is certainly something that is felt at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the likes of Kyle Dempsey, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Dapo Afolayan having to settle for a spot on the bench against the Imps.

It was Afolayan and Bodvarsson who combined for Bolton’s second, showing the importance of having a quality squad.

Kieran Lee once again shines

Kieran Lee was excellent yesterday and emerged as a key reason why Bolton were able to win the midfield battle.

Intelligent with his passing and positioning, Lee carried the ball well too and worked tirelessly for his team, in what was a performance that had it all.

It was a display that was also raved about by Daniel Murphy of Manchester Evening News, with his player ratings report suggesting that Lee is a level above League One football.