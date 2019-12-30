3 things we learnt about Bolton Wanderers after their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town

Bolton Wanderers remain rooted to the bottom of League One despite hanging on with ten men to draw 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Keith Hill’s men took a first-half lead but a Jason Lowe’s red card five minutes after the Shrews had equalised left them holding on for a point and sees them currently 14 points off safety.

The Trotters look set for life in League Two next season after starting the campaign with a 12-point deduction but there is no doubt they are showing fighting spirit under Hill.

Here are three things we learnt about Bolton following their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury…

Given their situation, their home form is very impressive…

Following Sunday’s draw, the Trotters have now only lost once in their last nine league games at the University of Bolton Stadium and have only lost at home twice all season.

15 of the 19 points Wanderers have won so far this term have been won at home and if they keep that form up they will remain optimistic of overcoming the odds and securing survival.

Wanderers’ players and management team should be proud of how their side has responded in the face of adversity and they are clearly still determined to put a show on for their fans and prove, despite their off-field problems, they are no pushovers on it.

How well do you remember Bolton Wanderers’ 2019? Try our quiz below!

1 of 15 To kick things off, who scored Bolton's first goal of the year? Will Buckley Josh Magennis Craig Noone Clayton Donaldson

Remi Matthews is in superb form…

Wanderers have taken five points from their last three outings, having beaten Southend United 3-2 and drawn 0-0 with Sunderland prior to Sunday’s draw.

It is more than fair to say that 25-year-old Matthews has played an integral role over the last month and has won plaudits from his manager and fans.

Matthews pulled off a terrific double save against the Shrews to ensure the Trotters ended the day with a point.

With the January window around the corner, the Bolton faithful will be hoping to keep hold of the 25-year-old for the rest of the season and beyond.

They are showing terrific resilience…

In the face of adversity, Wanderers have continued to show resilience all season and this was again apparent on Sunday when they earned a point against the Shrews.

After Lowe’s red card, it would have been easy for Wanderers to capitulate but they dug in to win another solid point against a Shrewsbury side who sit just four points off the play-offs.

Whatever the outcome of the 2019/20 season, Trotters fans can be proud of how together and resilient their side has been in a difficult situation.