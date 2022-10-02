3 things we learnt about Blackburn Rovers during yesterday’s 2-1 win over Millwall

Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Millwall 2-1 at Ewood Park.

After an uneventful first half, the hosts took the lead shortly before the hour-mark, as Tyrhys Dolan pounced on a defensive mix-up inside the Millwall area to fire home from close range.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side then doubled their lead five minutes later, when Benik Afobe could only head Tyler Morton’s corner into the path of Ben Brereton-Diaz, who applied the finish at the back post.

Although Millwall would pull one back through Jake Cooper’s header with 15 minutes remaining, Rovers were able to see the game out to claim all three points.

That is enough to lift the Ewood Park club up to sixth in the Championship table, and will give Tomasson plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Blackburn from that win over Millwall, right here.

Sam Gallagher’s return makes a difference

After missing Blackburn’s last five games due to injury, Sam Gallagher returned to the starting lineup for this clash with Millwall, and he certainly made a difference.

Operating on the wide right, the attacker made a number of runs throughout the game that, while not always used, offered Rovers a regular outlet throughout the course of the 90 minutes, that work rate setting an example for others to follow.

Indeed, it was from one of those runs where Gallagher was able to outmuscle Murray Wallace and create the opportunity from which th home side opened the scoring, highlighting his importance to this side, and the need to keep him fit going forward.

They have a growing list of options at wing-back

It wasn’t just Gallagher who found himself doing a job out wide for Blackburn on Saturday, with Ryan Hedges another whose positioning raised an eyebrow at times.

The Welshman started the game in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, before switching to a more advanced position when Rovers were in possession, with Dom Hyam moving to the right in those situations, with Scott Wharton and Harry Pickering doing the same on the left.

With Blackburn managing to do that without too much concern – albeit against a lacklustre Millwall – that certainly gives them a useful element of flexibility to turn to when required in other matches, that does fit in well with the versatility that they have been looking for in recent transfer windows.

There is still room for improvement

Despite taking all three points from Saturday’s game, there should still be a feeling that Blackburn can produce much better performances than they did against Millwall.

Although Rovers enjoyed the vast majority of possession against Gary Rowett’s side, it took a mistake and a set-piece to break them down, after failing to find that clinical edge from open play, while the visitors may feel they should have claimed an equaliser through their stoppage time chances.

Other sides may therefore have claimed a different result at Ewood Park on Saturday, meaning it is hard not to feel as though Tomasson is going to have to get more out of his side going forward, if they are to replicate these sort of positive scorelines.