3 things we learnt about Blackburn Rovers after West Brom draw

Blackburn are desperate to ensure they are in the hunt for promotion come the end of the season but they had to settle for a point against West Brom on Monday night.

Despite storming to third in the table – and even as high as second place at one point – Rovers have now failed to win in any of their last four games in all competitions. That is a run that has seen them lose to Swansea and Nottingham Forest and draw with the Baggies and Luton.

They haven’t been easy contests but they are games that the club should have been winning if they have automatic promotion or even play-off hopes. Against West Brom they once again couldn’t pick up the three points though.

After the draw then, here are three things we learnt about Blackburn.

1. Blackburn have to be more clinical away from Ben Brereton Diaz

It’s common knowledge now that Ben Brereton Diaz is one of the best strikers in the second tier. Even the best players though can have off days and it is by no means his fault that Rovers struggled against West Brom.

In fact, the player took players on and took the ball forward well in the game, he just couldn’t find the back of the net. That could come down though to a lack of shots, with the 22-year-old managing only one all game.

The issue then is that Tony Mowbray’s side need to score more goals amongst their team when Brereton Diaz is unable to score. Teams are becoming aware of him now and are doing all they can to keep him out of the game and off the scoresheet. That means that other players will now need to step up to the task.

After the Chile man, the next highest goalscorer is Sam Gallagher with six and then Joe Rothwell with three. As the season carries on, they will need to create more and get goals from elsewhere.

2. Joe Rothwell shines, even in defeat

Even though Blackburn lost, Joe Rothwell showed just how good he is once again.

He was arguably Rovers best player on the pitch and was everywhere, creating things in attack and getting back to defend when needed. If you look at the chances he created, no other player on his team created more over the course of the contest.

He was pinpoint with his passing, was able to progress the ball well to get his team on the front foot and wasn’t afraid to put a foot in when needed. If any player can come out of the game with his head held high still, it would be Rothwell.

3. Blackburn need to create more – and get the ball to their attackers

I’ve mentioned about Rovers needing to score more away from Ben Brereton Diaz but it’s also true that they need to create more attacking and goalscoring chances in general.

Yes, Rothwell created plenty and had a number of key passes in this game. However, both strikers had only one shot apiece during their stay on the field and that isn’t enough for any forward to thrive. Sam Gallagher was completely out of the game too and touched the ball less than anyone else on the field to play 90 minutes.

Blackburn then need to ensure that they are taking hold of games and getting the ball to the feet of the men who can put the ball into the back of the net if they want to start winning again.