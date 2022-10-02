3 things we learnt about Birmingham City during yesterday’s 1-1 draw v Sheffield United

Birmingham City managed to secure an impressive 1-1 draw away at current table-toppers Sheffield United yesterday afternoon.

Oli McBurnie opened the scoring for the hosts 20 minutes into the second half before Troy Deeney restored parity just six minutes later.

The Blues now sit in 15th place and are now unbeaten in their last four matches, with John Eustace’s side proving a lot of doubters wrong as things stand.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Birmingham during their strong showing away at Bramall Lane…

Troy Deeney can cause havoc against the top teams

Not only was it a goal for Troy Deeney, but he also returned an excellent performance throughout the 90 minutes.

The experienced frontman caused havoc up against the likes of John Egan and Chris Basham, winning his fair share of both ground and aerial duels.

Deeney’s physicality and intelligence helped Scott Hogan get in behind and trouble the Blades defence, with yesterday being the first time that Sheffield United have dropped points at home all season.

Auston Trusty continues to impress

Auston Trusty has enjoyed an excellent start to this Championship campaign, adapting to England’s second tier seamlessly.

The 24-year-old, who arrived in the Midlands on loan from Arsenal during the summer, has met all his defensive tasks very well and has proven to be a good carrier of possession.

Trusty seems to grow in confidence and stature week by week and is already an integral part of how the Blues currently operate.

Maxime Colin within a back three can be more than a temporary fix

Maxime Colin returned another impressive display against the Blades at the weekend, with the 30-year-old being deployed on the right side of a back three.

Putting in a solid enough display just before the international break in what is an unfamiliar position for him, Colin managed to up his level of performance even more against the Blades.

Colin’s versatility could prove to be vital for Eustace as the season progresses, especially when considering that a hectic run of fixtures are to be played before the World Cup enforce break next month.