3 things we learnt about Birmingham City after they fell to 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at St. Andrew’s on Saturday, to continue their poor form.

Lee Bowyer has done a fine job since taking over from Aitor Karanka earlier in the year, but he is now overseeing his first tough period, as Blues are without a win in five.

However, it will be the manner of the recent losses that have angered the boss, who pulled no punches with his assessment of the team when speaking to the press afterwards.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Birmingham following the Forest defeat…

Defensive changes need to be made

The goals that Blues conceded were extremely poor.

Whilst Lewis Grabban’s opener was a stunning strike, the fact he had so much space to get the shot off was not acceptable. Then, they would allow Ryan Yates to score a free header from a corner, with Djed Spence having far too much time to make it three.

Harlee Dean has to take responsibility as captain, and you wouldn’t be surprised if he misses out against West Brom after the international break. But, he might not be the only one as it was a very bad team performance defensively and Bowyer should freshen it up at The Hawthorns.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The formation isn’t working

Bowyer has been a manager who has adapted over the years, with no set formation. But, he has persisted with a back three this season and it’s not working.

The team don’t look comfortable in an attacking sense, evident by the fact they’ve managed five goals in ten games if you take out the win at Luton. When you combine the fact they’re conceding far too many in recent weeks, a switch to a back four might be required moving forward to get a more balanced team.

The finishing has to improve

Blues’ dismal goal record is perhaps getting overlooked because of the heavy defeats, but, as mentioned above, the lack of goals is alarming.

In fairness to Bowyer though, on Saturday they created more than enough chances, they just couldn’t score.

And, it has to change. They need to be ruthless when opportunities are presented and they missed some great opportunities on Saturday that could’ve made the game a much different one.