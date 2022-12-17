3 things we learnt about Birmingham City after their 3-2 win over Reading

Birmingham City returned to winning ways on Friday night, with a 3-2 win over Reading at St Andrew’s.

A Troy Deeney double and Tahith Chong’s first of the season had the Blues 3-0 up and looking comfortable at half time, before the visitors staged a late fight back.

However, goals from Lucas Joao and Tom Ince were not enough to salvage anything for the Royals, ensuring Birmingham were able to claim all three points.

That means that John Eustace’s side have now moved to within two points of the play-offs ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, giving boss John Eustace more to think about going forward.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Birmingham from that win over Reading, right here.

They showed their ruthlessness in front of goal

Taking your opportunities is often so important in football, and Birmingham certainly did that in the first half.

Deeney was calm and composed when a ball deflected into his path inside the area to open the scoring, before blasting home a penalty to make it 2-0, while Chong was equally clinical when taking advantage of a through ball that was badly mis-controlled by the Reading defence to put Birmingham three-up.

With Reading mounting their fightback late on, that efficiency from the Blues proved vital to them picking up three points, so they must continue to do that moving forward.

Ruddy proves his worth again

John Ruddy has been an excellent addition between the posts for Birmingham this season, and that again proved to be the case on Friday night.

The veteran ‘keeper produced a number of impressive saves in the first half to prevent the visitors from taking their own advantage in the first half, while also offering a calming presence as the Royals attempted to get back into things late in the day.

That makes this another win the 36-year-old has played an important part in, meaning both his signing in the summer, and the new contract for next season he has already been given,continue to look to be excellent business.

Need to see games out better

While there can be no doubt this was another positive result for Birmingham, you get the feeling things should not have ended in quite the way they did from their perspective.

Having established a 3-0 lead to put them well on top by half time, the fact they conspired to hand Reading the chances they needed to almost claim a point, will be something of a concern.

There can be no denying that on another day, against a different side, they may not have got away with the win in those circumstances, so they must ensure they keep things tighter at the back towards the end of games from here on in.