3 things we learnt about Birmingham City after their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough

Birmingham City endured a disappointing night on Wednesday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium.

It was the hosts who took the lead mid-way through the first half, when Chuba Akpom fired home from close range after a ‘Boro corner led to something of a goalmouth scramble in the Birmingham area.

Despite their being plenty of time remaining in the game at that point, John Eustace’s side were unable to find an equaliser to earn any sort of reward for their trip to the North East.

That result means that the Blues have now dropped below Middlesbrough to 19th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone, leaving Eustace with plenty to think about.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Birmingham from that defeat to ‘Boro, right here.

They need to start taking their chances

One disappointing thing for Birmingham from this game, is the fact that they did have the opportunities to get something from it.

With Middlesbrough holding onto their lead from the 23rd minute all the way through to full time, there was easily long enough for the Blues to get back into the match, and with 13 shots over the course of the 90 minutes, they did create the opportunities required.

However, only four of those shots were actually on target, highlighting the need for a greater ruthlessness, and the fact that only Scott Hogan has scored more than once in the Championship this season feels like a telling story, especially with three of his five goals coming in one game against West Brom.

They have missed chances to pick up positive results

Admittedly, Birmingham have produced some impressive scorelines recently, not least with their draw at league leaders Sheffield United at the weekend.

However, either side of that, you do feel as though they have missed some big chances to put points on the board, not least only managing a draw at home to the then-winless bottom side Coventry, and then here, against a ‘Boro team who had won just two league matches prior to this one, leading to the sacking of Chris Wilder.

In the position that Birmingham are in, those are the sorts of games they really need to be taking full advantage of against out of form sides, if they are to give themselves the best chance of keeping away from the relegation zone this season.

They are not making friends on the road

Speaking after their draw with Birmingham on Saturday, Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie had been critical of the approach the Blues had taken to that match, in terms of disrupting play and killing time.

Those thoughts were also echoed after full time at the Riverside, with interim Middlesbrough coach Leo Percovich also critical of Eustace’s side for the way they played on Wednesday night.

While Birmingham are obviously entitled to play how they want, if they are causing this much frustration to opposition sides, that could provide extra motivation for those up against the Blues, and it will be intriguing to see if and how teams respond to that going forwards.