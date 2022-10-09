3 things we learnt about Birmingham City after convincing 3-0 win over Bristol City

Birmingham City emphatically beat Bristol City 3-0 at St. Andrew’s on Saturday to move up to 14th in the Championship table.

With off-field issues once again impacting the summer business that John Eustace could go, the rookie boss will be pleased with how things have gone so far.

And, his side produced one of their best performances under his guidance with the convincing success over the Robins.

Two goals from Auston Trusty and one from Dion Sanderson sealed the points, as Blues showed their prowess from set-pieces in a game that they were rarely troubled in.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about Blues from the victory…

The players have bought into what Eustace wants

There is a real togetherness among the group at Birmingham right now, with Eustace having instantly commanded the respect of the dressing room.

Of course, there are areas the side can improve but there can’t be any doubts as to whether all at the club are pulling in the same direction. So, the boss has something to build on moving forward.

There is a solidity to the team

The three goals were very welcome because Eustace’s side have struggled in front of goal this season, with their success built on a solid defence.

Pleasingly for Eustace, that was evident yet again against the Robins. The visitors were limited to very few clear chances and John Ruddy, who has been a superb signing, kept another clean sheet.

The defensive structure is solid and Blues are hard to beat.

There’s a lot of talented youngsters

Another aspect that will please Blues is the number of youngsters in the team.

Sanderson, Emmanuel Longelo, George Hall, Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong were in the starting XI and they are all aged 22-years-old or younger.

Admittedly some of those players are on loan but it shows Blues are a good place for these youngsters to develop and it brings an energy to the side.