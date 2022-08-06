3 things we learnt about Birmingham City after 2-1 win v Huddersfield Town

Birmingham City earned a huge three points on Friday night with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

It was the first win of the new Championship season for the Blues and the first of John Eustace’s reign in charge as manager.

Goals from Scott Hogan and Przemysław Placheta gave the hosts a 2-0 lead going into half time.

Despite Danny Ward pulling one back for the Terriers on the hour mark, Birmingham held on for a 2-1 win at St. Andrew’s in the first home game of the campaign.

Here are three things we learned about Eustace’s side following the victory over Huddersfield…

Defensively resilient

At 2-1 up, it would have been easy to envisage a world in which Birmingham sat deeper and deeper through the final 30 minutes, ultimately allowing Huddersfield a route back into the game.

But Birmingham saw out the game exceptionally to earn an impressive three points.

In fact, the team was unfortunate not to add a third on the break as Huddersfield chased an equaliser.

Birmingham showed that this team can be a significant threat without possession, with the side finishing with only 39% of the ball.

Bright and impressive start

The impressive and energetic start to the game was crucial to Birmingham’s performance.

Before Hogan pounced on a great whipped ball five minutes in to take the lead, the Blues could’ve been ahead even earlier with a great strike from Placheta that was narrowly saved by the Huddersfield keeper.

Getting that early lead courtesy of Hogan laid the foundation for a confident performance from Birmingham, who looked hungry to add goals to the scoreline every time they got forward.

Dangerous going forward

Juninho Bacuna was integral to the team’s best moments going forward, with the winger providing the cross for the opening goal.

He was unlucky not to add more to the game’s result, he found himself in great positions on numerous occasions and even attempted a wonderful acrobatic effort in the second half.

Placheta and Hogan were also both very impressive in their performances and took their goals well.

This was an exciting performance from the Blues and one that shows this side has made some steps forward compared to last season.