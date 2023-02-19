3 things we learnt about Birmingham after their 2-1 defeat v Huddersfield

Birmingham City were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, in Neil Warnock’s first game back in charge of the Terriers.

Things initially started well for John Eustace’s side, when Troy Deeney fired in Juninho Bacuna’s cross at the back post.

However, the hosts would go into half time level after Joseph Hungbo scored his first goal for the club 25 minutes in, before Jeheim Headley also got his first in Terriers colours, shortly after that break.

With Huddersfield leading 2-1, Birmingham were unable to find an equaliser in what remained of the match, leaving them empty handed, and 18th in the Championship table.

That will of course, give Eustace plenty to think about going forward, so we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Birmingham from that defeat to Huddersfield, right here.

They need to be more efficient in taking their chances

While Birmingham were ultimately left empty handed on Saturday afternoon, things could have been rather different have they may more of their opportunities.

The Blues missed a number of chances to get themselves on the scoresheet for a second time, something that could well have turned the trajectory of the match, with Eustace’s side getting just five of their 13 shots on target.

By contrast, seven of Huddersfield’s 12 shots were on target, and in the end it seems that greater efficiency in front of goal that proved telling in the battle for three points, serving as a reminder to the Blues of the importance making those chances tell on the pitch.

A week of missed opportunities

Birmingham will certainly have gone into this week on a high, following back to back wins over Swansea and West Brom that gave hope of them climbing the table.

Indeed, that will have been enhanced by the fact that their two fixtures this week, saw them facing two sides out of form and battling to avoid relegation from the Championship, in the form of Cardiff and Huddersfield.

Ultimately though, two defeats to those two sides mean that what looked to be a chance to build on the momentum of those recent wins against those in a difficult has not been taken, which will do little to lift spirits around the club.

Not out of the relegation picture yet

At the halfway stage of the Championship, Birmingham will have no doubt been aiming high for the rest of the season, after a 3-2 win over Reading left them seventh in the Championship table, just two point adrift of the top six.

However, things have fallen away drastically since then, with the Blues now having won just two of their subsequent nine league games, losing the other seven in that time.

As a result of that run, Birmingham have now slipped to 18th in the table, seven points clear of the bottom three, meaning that with the likes of Cardiff, Huddersfield, Wigan and Blackpool having all shown they can pick up results in recent games, the Blues cannot consider themselve safe right now.