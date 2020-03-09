3 things we learnt about Barnsley following the defeat to Cardiff City

Barnsley slipped to the foot of the Sky Bet Championship this weekend following a home defeat to Cardiff City.

Goals from Will Vaulks and Calum Paterson condemned the Tykes to yet another home defeat as they look destined for an instant return to Sky Bet League One. The gap between themselves and safety grew to seven points this weekend as Middlesbrough were able to claim three vital points on the road at Charlton.

Seven points holds an awful lot of ground for Gerhard Struber and his side to make up before the Sky Bet Championship ends in May. The defeat to Cardiff pinpointed a lot of issues that the Tykes have which will need rectifying before the end of season finale at Brentford.

Here are THREE things we learnt from the Tykes’ defeat to the Bluebirds…

Lacking a clinical edge

Struber’s forwards fired a second blank in the space of seven days having not found the net against Reading last week either. But what will concern the Austrian more is the fact that his side failed to register a single shot on target during the defeat to Cardiff.

The Tykes started with top scorer Cauley Woodrow playing behind Conor Chaplin and Jacob Brown but neither of those could find the target within the 90 minutes. Despite their best efforts, Cardiff were able to stifle the attack and force them into efforts from outside the box.

Barnsley boast the third lowest scoring attack in the Sky Bet Championship and will need to find the net on a more regular basis if they are to secure enough points to ensure their survival.

Conceding soft goals once again

Before the defeat to Reading last week, Barnsley had one of the most in-form back lines in the Sky Bet Championship. The Tykes kept clean sheets against fellow strugglers Hull and Middlesbrough after an impressive defensive display against promotion candidates Fulham. However, all of that good work and confidence appeared to go out of the window against Cardiff on the weekend.

Struber would have been disappointed with the manor that both goals were conceded with the Tykes having several opportunities to deny the two goals. The first goal came from two Barnsley players being dragged out of position on the left which allowed Cardiff to get the ball into the six yard area, at that point it became a lottery of who it fell to with Vaulks being the lucky player to benefit from the loose ball.

The second goal is what will annoy the Austrian manager most. After just conceding the Tykes had another lapse in concentration from the kick-off, they cheaply gave away possession and with one long pass, they were cut open. Paterson appeared to come out of nowhere and slide the ball into the net with no Barnsley players around him.

Barnsley will certainly need to re-find the confidence they showed in the last few weeks if they are to stop their slide into Sky Bet League One.

Relegation nightmares set to become reality

Following results in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend, the possibility of relegation to England’s third tier looked muck more likely for the Tykes. As mentioned earlier, Middlesbrough were able to pick up a crucial win at Charlton on Saturday which lifted them out of the bottom three entirely.

This means that Barnsley, sat on 34 points, face an uphill task just to catch the likes of Hull, Middlesbrough and Wigan, all on 41 points. Barnsley do have an opportunity to drag themselves off the foot of the table with Stoke, Wigan and Luton all to come up against the Tykes before May. Should they collect maximum points, their chances of survival will surely be boosted.

Their performance on Saturday wasn’t one of a side giving their all as they look to come out of a tough season together. Instead it looked like eleven individuals who didn’t seem bothered about the thought of relegation back into the third tier. They weren’t sprinting after every ball or defending with their lives, which will greatly disappoint the club’s supporters.