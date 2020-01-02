3 things we learned about Reading after their 2-1 victory over Fulham

Reading recorded their fourth straight Championship victory on Wednesday as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

It was an impressive victory and one that highlighted the improvement that the Royals had made since Mark Bowen came into the club earlier in the season.

This was his 14th game in charge, and Reading have now won eight of those as they look to mount a real challenge for a place in the top six.

Here are THREE things we learned about the Royals in their 2-1 victory over Fulham…

Pele is underrated

The central-defensive midfielder didn’t have the best start to his Reading career and wasn’t the first choice defensive midfielder for quite sometime. Even when Bowen first came into the club, Pele struggled to get playing time, but now he’s one of the players that is so vital for this Royals side.

He has the ability to sit back and play the holding role whilst continuously breaking up the game and he has been so effective. Reading fans are slowly seeing him as one of the vital cogs in this side, and there will be questions to find out if he’s available on a permanent transfer in the future.

The spirit is at its highest

You can see from the way the Royals celebrated the victory at the end that the spirit is the highest it has been at the club for a long time. The players seem to be enjoying their football, and they approach every game as a team.

All the new players seem to have integrated well, and that mix of experience and youth has gone down a treat as the Royals look to have found their perfect system heading into the New Year.

Rafael in fine form

The goalkeeper has been absolutely sensational in this past month and has, at times, picked up points for Reading singlehandedly. The Brazilian has made some really impressive saves, and has remarkably managed to replace Emi Martinez.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was on loan at Reading last season and was one of the best goalkeepers that the Royals had ever had, but they may just have found another one with Rafael continuing to improve and impress the supporters.