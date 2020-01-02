3 things we learned about QPR after their 6-1 win over Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers started their 2020 with an emphatic 6-1 win at home to Cardiff City.

It was QPR’s best league win since beating Crystal Palace 6-0 on the final day of the 1998/99 Division One season.

The home side scored three goals either side of half-time – Nahki Wells scored the first of his three when Ebere Eze lofted a long ball into the box for him to run onto and head home.

Bright Osayi-Samuel then scored a brace before half-time with two well-taken goals to take his season tally to four.

Wells then nodded home another to take his Championship tally to 10 for the season, and Eze did the same ten-minutes later when he scored from close range.

With less than half-an-hour to go, Wells rounded Neil Etheridge in the Cardiff goal to seal his hat-trick, with Will Vaulks adding a consolation in injury time to rob QPR of the perfect start to 2020.

A night to remember for R’s fans, and here we take a look at three things we learnt about QPR after their emphatic start to the year:

Nahki is back!

Wells took a run of nine games without a goal into last night’s clash with Cardiff and having scored a hat-trick in little over an hour, has taken his Championship tally to 11 – 12 in all competitions and 17 for club and country.

The Bermudan is on-course to have his best-ever season in terms of goals and looked back at his firing, sprightly best last night – he’s seemed a broken man of late, and R’s fans would’ve loved to see him smiling and scoring last night.

Osayi-Samuel as good as Eze?

All the clout at QPR this season has been about Eze, but Osayi-Samuel proved last night that he’s becoming just as good as his fellow Englishman.

The 22-year-old is now on four Championship goals for the season having bagged a brace last night, and what a brace it was – his first was fired into the top-corner from a tight angle, and the second finished with remnants of a young (dare I say) Thierry Henry, rotating his body and curling it past the post.

A fine player he’s becoming under Warburton, and one who seems to be growing more indispensable to the team with each passing game.

Right blend of youth and experience

It’s a balance that Warburton has been searching for all season and last night, he seemed to crack the Da Vinci Code – Geoff Cameron and Lee Wallace came in at right and left-back respectively.

It looked as though Cardiff could be in-line for a strong start to 2020 but how wrong they were – Cardiff had 12 shots in the game compared to QPR’s 14 and never really troubled Joe Lumley throughout – their goal in injury time was soft, and arguably should’ve been saved.

But with a weathered defence, and the likes of Osayi-Samuel, Eze and Ilias Chair making his second-straight start, the youngsters were free to run riot and give fans a dream start to the New Year.