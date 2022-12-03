3 things we learned about Peterborough after their 2-1 defeat to Barnsley

Peterborough United endured another disappointing night on Friday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley at London Road.

Things started badly for the hosts, as Luca Connell fired the Tykes in front with a brilliant long range half volley 11 minutes in.

Posh did level ten minutes later when Jack Taylor headed home Kwame Poku’s cross after some good build up play.

However, it was the visitors who found the winning goal on the hour mark, when Adam Phillips’ strike from the edge of the area slipped through the hands of Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergrstrom.

That result has now left Peterborough in the firing line in the battle for a play-off place, giving manager Grant McCann plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Peterborough from that defeat to Barnsley, right here.

Lucas Bergstrom under pressure

With Peterborough’s other on-loan senior goalkeeper, Harvey Cartwright, still currently out through injury, it was Chelsea loanee Bergstrom who once again started between the posts on Friday night.

But with the 19-year-old failing to keep out a long range effort he should have done better with for the second week in a row when conceding Barnsley’s winner, it seems the scrutiny is now starting to rise on the teenager.

Indeed, with Cartwright seemingly making progress towards a return to fitness, it seems Bergstrom’s place in the side may not be secure for much longer.

They need to be more clinical in front of goal

One aspect of the stats from this game that will provide some cause for concern for Peterborough, comes with regards to shooting.

While all three of Barnsley’s shots during the 90 minutes were on target, for the Posh, there was just one effort on target – the goal – from the five attempts they mustered.

If Peterborough are going to things around after their recent dip in form, then they are going to have be more efficient than that in taking the chances they are creating, to get the goals they need to pick up better results than this one.

A home defeat is a worry

With Peterborough struggling on the road this season – losing seven out of ten in the league on the travels – it is their home form that has kept them in the play-off race.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Grant McCann’s side had lost just once at London Road in the league this season, giving them the second best home record in League One behind only league leaders Plymouth.

As a result, with those recent away struggles now showing some signs of seeping into their home form, there may be a few concerns about whether Peterborough will have enough to stay in the battle for a top six spot throughout the whole of the season.