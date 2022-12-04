3 things we learned about Oxford United after their 1-1 draw with Accrington

Oxford United were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, after being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley at The Wham Stadium.

After a goalless first half, it was the visitors who took the lead shortly before the hour-mark, when James Henry turned home Marcus Browne’s pull back from close range.

That was how it stayed until the 84th minute, when Ethan Hamilton’s long range effort found the bottom corner to equalise for Stanley.

With neither side able to find a late winner, the U’s were left to make do with a point that leaves them 14th in the League One table, giving manager Karl Robinson plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Oxford from that draw with Accrington, right here.

They need to start seeing out leads

Speaking after the game, Robinson was keen to stress the importance of his side finding a way to see games out when they open the scoring.

Of the U’s last seven league games, five have finished with a 1-1 scoreline, and in that period, it is Oxford who have gone 1-0 up in four of those games that eventually ended with that scoreline.

Given the extra points they would have had they seen out those 1-0 leads would have put them right into the mix for a play-off place, it seems clear that finding a way to see games out when they go in front, is something they need to work on.

Becoming hard to beat

While there will be plenty of frustration among Oxford supporters at the number of leads that are being given away, it should also be noted that they are becoming more solid as the season has gone on.

After a slow start to the season that had seen them looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone, Saturday’s draw means that the U’s are now unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions.

With seven of those matches in the league, Oxford are now pulling well clear of the bottom four, and are closer to the play-offs than the bottom four in terms of points, meaning they have the potential to become a challenger again, if they can turn those draws into wins.

Henry hitting form

James Henry has been a key figure in attack for Oxford in recent seasons, as a source of both goals and assists, though that had shown signs of faltering this season.

The 33-year-old had failed to find the net in his first 16 league appearances this season, but after showing the instinct required to turn in the opening goal for the U’s on Saturday, he has now netted in his last two league outings for the club.

Given his the impact he has made going forward in previous campaigns with the club, and the fact they are yet to really find a consistent source of goals in attack this season, that will no doubt be a welcome relief to those of an Oxford persuasion.