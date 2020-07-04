3 things we learned about Millwall after their 1-0 win over Charlton

Millwall’s fine run against Charlton Athletic continued on Friday night in the Sky Bet Championship as they beat the Addicks 1-0 at The Valley.

The Lions have not had the easiest of restarts in terms of results and this was their first win since returning to playing, but what an important one it could be as they closed the gap to the top six spots.

Here, then, we take a look at three things we learned about the Lions as Jake Cooper’s goal proved the difference…

Jake Cooper’s attacking talents shine once more

Many have marvelled at Sheffield United’s attacking centre-backs in the Premier League but Millwall fans will tell you in Cooper they’ve got someone just as good.

The defender regularly bombed up that inside left lane and found himself perfectly placed when it mattered as Connor Mahoney’s shot cannoned off Dillon Phillips. It was a fine finish, too, as he slammed into the net at the away end.

Tactical control on show

There were times, particularly in the first-half, where Millwall had real control of the game as Gary Rowett’s system eventually force Lee Bowyer into a change of formation.

Playing Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Jay Molumby and Jed Wallace from the start allowed the Lions to really control possession in the middle whilst Murray Wallace and Mahlon Romeo pushing on helped pin the Addicks back.

It worked nicely at times last night, and Rowett will hope for more of that in games to come.

Play-off dream back on track

Ultimately, this was a win that kept Millwall’s play-off hopes alive and kicking.

Had they lost last night they would have been up against it but their victory will put the pressure back on the likes of Derby and Cardiff who both have huge games this weekend.

An important win, and one Lions fans will hope boosts confidence into the remaining games of the campaign.