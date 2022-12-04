3 things we learned about Derby after their 0-0 draw v Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County played out a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon, with the Rams extending their unbeaten run to six league games.

In what was Derby’s third 0-0 draw since late October, both sides created opportunities for an opening but it wasn’t to be.

The Rams sit a point outside of the play-off positions, and should they win their game in hand on Peterborough United, they would enter the top-six positions.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Derby during yesterday’s 0-0 draw…

Resilience displayed amidst continued absences

Derby have had to contend with lots of defensive injuries of late, however, they put on a very strong defensive display against a Sheffield Wednesday attacking unit full of quality.

Eiran Cashin and Craig Forsyth both put in impressive performances centrally, whilst Louie Sibley and Korey Smith nullified the threats out wide.

It is a difficult situation that Warne finds himself in, however, it has been made more positive by Forsyth’s versatility and consistency.

Positioned well to kick on

The Rams are knocking on the door of the play-off positions at the moment with their six-game unbeaten run.

It remains to be seen what January holds for Derby, and with players nearing a return from injury, it is an exciting time for Warne.

They are a mere point outside the play-off positions, whilst the automatic positions are by no means out of the question, meaning there is every chance that they can kick on and challenge for promotion.

No concerns after goalless 180 minutes

The Rams have not scored in their last two league games but that will not be a concern for Warne.

James Collins put in a strong display yesterday afternoon against a strong Sheffield Wednesday defence, whilst the likes of Tom Barkhuizen and Lewis Dobbin had bright moments on the flanks.

When you add the players that are set to return from injury, and when you consider the strength they had on the bench yesterday, goals will start flying once again very soon.