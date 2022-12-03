3 things we learned about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 defeat v Cheltenham Town

It is now just three wins from their last 16 League One games for Charlton Athletic, as the Addicks fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham Town on Friday evening.

The deadlock was not broken until the 84th minute, when Alfie May capitalised on Craig MacGillivray’s poor defensive header from outside his 18-yard box, to see the Robins climb above Charlton with the South Londoners dropping to 16th in the table ahead of this afternoon’s action.

Ben Garner made four changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Stockport County in the FA Cup last weekend, including handing first league starts to Zach Mitchell, 17, and Lucas Ness, 20, in the backline of a 3-5-2 formation.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we learned about Charlton after their loss to the Robins…

Desperation has set in

There was an enormous lack of composure from shooting opportunities under the lights at The Valley.

Rather summarising the lack of confidence, conviction and belief in the final third at the moment.

The Addicks worked Luke Southwood between the sticks for the visitors with just four of their 14 total shots, with Diallang Jaiyesimi and Albie Morgan spurning opportunities to have a strike on goal by blazing over in ugly fashion in the first half.

Charlton were not shy to try their luck from range, to limited success, almost taking on efforts that showed a lack of confidence in their belief to break down the Cheltenham resistance with intelligent passing and runs in behind.

Jack Payne cannot buy a game

Charlton did not have any senior strikers available to start the match, so Garner went with a front two of Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Jaiyesimi has only just returned from injury, is not a striker, and has been one of the club’s biggest underperformers since arriving in January 2021.

Payne has regularly been involved from the bench this season; it must be noted he also is not a striker but has only picked up three league starts this season despite often looking bright as a substitute.

Lucas Ness has arrived

Having only been recalled from a loan spell at Torquay United, of the National League this week, Ness slotted in on the left of the back three, not an easy position for a right footer, in his first senior league start for the club and looked the part.

The 20-year-old produced a goal-saving block from Alfie May in the first half, was a threat at set pieces, and did his future first team chances no harm at all, controversially selected over experienced but out-of-form centre back Sam Lavelle.

It will be interesting to see if Ness can hold down a starting berth in the coming weeks.