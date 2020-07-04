3 things we learned about Charlton after their 1-0 loss to Millwall

Charlton suffered more derby woe at the hands of Millwall on Friday night as Jake Cooper’s emphatic finish maintained the Lions’ unbeaten record over the Addicks.

It was a night of missed chances and wasted opportunities for Lee Bowyer’s men and they’ll now be looking for results to go their way this weekend as the survival fight continues to intensify.

What did we learn about the Addicks after the defeat, though? Let’s take a look at three things…

It could be time for Aneke to start

Both Macauley Bonne and Tomer Hemed are hard-working players and you’ll get a shift out of them but once again they ended the game without a goal between them.

Both had good chances in the game and both fired at Bartosz Bialkowski so it could now be time for a change up front. Chuks Aneke was bright when he came on, perhaps it’s time he gets a run in the side.

Hints at a tactical switch from Bowyer

We’ve seen Bowyer employ a 4-4-2 for much of this restart but last night it was getting overrun early on and at the first drinks break he switched to a back three with Darren Pratley into defence and Aiden McGeady playing behind the front two.

Perhaps this could be a way forward for him as the Addicks look to have a bit more possession whilst someone to support the front two is clearly needed.

Shooting practice needed

Perhaps we knew this already, but it was abundantly clear last night on a wasteful night from the home side.

Several good chances came and went for the Addicks and you couldn’t help but feel Lyle Taylor would have bagged at least one of them.

Work to do before Brentford next week.