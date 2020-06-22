3 things we learned about Cardiff after 2-0 win over Leeds

Cardiff City injected life into their play-off challenge on Sunday afternoon as they beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

After a long lay-off, much was said going into the game about Leeds’ promotion charge but little really got mentioned concerning Cardiff and their play-off hopes.

How the narrative changed, though, during the game as Neil Harris’ men put in a committed display full of desire and sprinkled with quality to run out deserved winners.

Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel were the men to do the damage after two fine finishes and Neil Harris will have been pleased to see his side get a big win as they challenge for the top six.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three things we learned about the Bluebirds…

Off-period training has worked a treat

A lot of onlookers were predicting Leeds to start fast and have the measure of Cardiff in terms of fitness but the Bluebirds looked very sharp indeed.

Neil Harris made a point of underlining how hard they’d worked during the off-period after the game and was right to do so with how sharp and full of running they looked.

Bluebirds full of commitment

It’s perhaps been levelled at the team at times this season that they’ve not been right at it and some silly results have crept in.

However, this showed how much of a match they can be when they are on song and some of the defensive work that was done at the weekend underlined their desire to get into the top six. Keep this up and they’ll be in the race right to the end of the campaign.

Quality a fitting Whittingham tribute

There might have been no crowd but it was an emotionally charged afternoon as Cardiff paid tribute not only to those that have lost their lives in recent months but also former player Peter Whittingham.

As Harris said, the two goals that they scored he would have been proud of and it’s a reminder that this Cardiff side does have technical quality laced through it to go alongside the physical traits.

An all-round pleasing performance from the Welsh side, and a fine springboard into the final games of the campaign.