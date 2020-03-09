3 things we learned about Bristol City after their draw with Fulham

Bristol City drew 1-1 with Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.

The Championship weekend kicked-off with a clash between two teams chasing the play-offs, and after a goalless first-half, it was Nahki Wells who headed Bristol City into the lead.

Lee Johnson’s side were heading to a first win in four but for Fulham captain Tom Cairney equalising late on, sharing the points and keeping Fulham in 3rd, and Bristol City in 7th – a point off Preston in 6th.

Here we take a look at three things we learned about Bristol City after the weekend:

Still searching for the best striker partnership?

Johnson with Wells, Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou has three good strikers who can all score goals at Championship level. The latter started on the bench against Fulham and the other two up-front together.

It’s been a different combination of the three in the last four games and after a subdued attacking display, Johnson will be scratching his head once again, wondering who to pair with Wells.

The Bermudan looks the most clinical of the three, even if he’s taking some time to adapt to life at Ashton Gate. Weimann provided more of a no.10 service on Saturday, failing to pick out Wells for what would’ve been a tap-in in the second-half, whilst Diedhiou came on and ran around somewhat aimlessly.

Ineffective wingers

Johnson has some fine players at his disposal but too often this season he’s shocked fans with his team selection. Niclas Eliasson has been the subject of Johnson’s bizarre selection calls for much of the season – the club’s top goal-creator with 12 assists this season hasn’t started in three.

The likes of Callum O’Dowda (one goal in 26 Championship games this season) and Jamie Paterson (who’s scored 3 in 12 since his return from Derby County) started against Fulham, but neither had that burst of speed in them, and neither really provided the strikers.

Eliasson came on with only minutes to go and that would’ve frustrated the home fans. He’s their most creative player but as he did earlier in the season, he’s being subjected to the bench by Johnson in another one of his questionable selection decisions.

Top-six contenders

Despite their recent form, Bristol City drew with a team chasing automatic promotion on Saturday. It brought to an end a string of negative results as Johnson went into this fixture under mounting pressure, but his team more than competed with Fulham, and really should’ve won the game.

They kept Aleksandar Mitrovic quiet all afternoon, and held 43% possession against who a team who like to dominate the ball – Johnson’s side also had 14 shots on goal compared to Fulham’s 19.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 13th July 1993 - Basildon, England Callum O'Dowda Daniel Bentley Korey Smith Tommy Rowe

Not taking all the points would’ve angered the players on Saturday, but they proved a lot of doubters wrong. There’s still plenty of time for Bristol City to jump back into the top-six, and they’ll need more performances like this one to do so.