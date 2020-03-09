3 things we learned about Brentford after their win over Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford enjoyed a thumping 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they moved into fourth in the Championship table.

Goals from Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbuemo, Tariqe Fosu-Henry and a Josh Dasilva brace sealed the win, with the Bees earning their first win in five matches at a crucial point in the season.

Still 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Thomas Frank’s side are still an outside bet for a late run on the top two, but should now be confident of securing a spot in the playoffs.

With Bristol City failing to win, the Bees are now five points clear of seventh place, but face a tough run against Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in their next two matches.

Here, we look at the three things we learned from Saturday’s match.

A clean sheet at last

While it was the five goals that caught the headlines, the significance of a first clean sheet since January cannot be overstated.

In recent weeks goalscoring has come easily to Frank’s side, but it is sloppy concessions that saw them go on a five-game winless run before Saturday.

With Ethan Pinnock and Julian Jeanvier once again in tandem at the back, they will have been pleased to reach the milestone ahead of the run-in.

Dasilva continues to impress

Despite perhaps flying under the radar given the attention that Ollie Watkins, Mbuemo and Said Benrahma have attracted, Dasilva has been an incredibly consistent performer for the Bees this year.

With eight goals and three league assists, the Arsenal academy player has been a mainstay in central midfield and offers significant threat from midfield.

Now into his second season at the club and only 21 years of age, he is a player that should only continue to improve.

BMW provides Bees drive

With 46 goals between them, Brentford’s front three of Benrahma, Mbuemo and Watkins have been a revelation this season.

On Saturday, Mbuemo was on target once again and also provided an assist, while Benrahma had two assists on the day.

Watkins was not quite able get on score sheet, but he still hit the woodwork early on and gave one key pass.