3 things we learned about Barnsley after their 2-1 win vs Peterborough

Barnsley made it four league wins in a row as they beat Peterborough United 2-1 away from home last night.

Whilst there is still a big gap to the top three, the Tykes have now pushed themselves into fourth in the table and they will fancy their chances of lasting the distance as they seek a play-off place.

Goals from Luca Connell and Adam Phillips, either side of an effort from Jack Taylor, helped Michael Duff’s side to another three points and the boss will have been pleased with the display against a side that they have now leapfrogged in the league.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the crucial win…

Things are starting to come together

As mentioned, this was a fourth successive victory for Barnsley and it was another sign that things are coming together under the new boss.

After a slow start, the team are starting to gel and there will be a real confidence among the group heading into what is a very busy, and important, period in the season.

Barnsley can’t get carried away but they are starting to click.

They are defensively solid

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the victory against the Posh was the way they restricted what can be a very impressive attacking team.

The hosts were limited to just one shot on target, which they scored, and the Yorkshire side saw the game out without giving much away.

You can’t always play fast, attacking football so a strong defensive unit is needed to get results and Duff’s men have shown both sides to their game in recent weeks, which will pleased the boss.

The away form is a real positive

Following on from that, if Barnsley are to go up, they’re going to need to maintain the results they’re getting on the road.

The 2-1 success at Peterborough means they now have the third best away record in the division and that’s something that highlights the mentality and resilience within the group.