3 things we expect to see in Swansea City’s clash v Norwich City tonight

Swansea City host Norwich City in what is shaping up to be a huge game in the race for automatic promotion in the Sky Bet Championship tonight.

Both sides have enjoyed an excellent first half of the season, with Norwich still leading the way after yielding 55 points from 27 games.

Swansea have been right on their tail, though, with Steve Cooper’s side able to move to within two points of the Canaries with a win tonight.

The Swans would also move back up to second with a win, with Brentford surging up the table and breathing down their necks.

It promises to be an entertaining between two sides gunning for promotion, so what can we expect to see this evening? Here’s three things we expect to see at the Liberty Stadium tonight…

Goals

Swansea and Norwich are arguably two of the most entertaining sides in the division, with both teams loving to score goals this term.

The Swans have scored 33 goals this season, and they will hoping to take advantage of a Norwich defence which has conceded 21 times this term.

Although Swansea don’t concede many, Norwich have found the net 35 times this season, and have plenty of firepower going forward.

Midfield battles

Both of these sides also have an abundance of talent in each of their midfields.

The Swans have the likes of Conor Hourihane and Matt Grimes in midfield, and Korey Smith could also return from a spell on the sidelines tonight.

Norwich, meanwhile, have the likes of Oliver Skipp and Lukas Rupp, so there promises to be a few fiery battles in midfield as both sides look to assert their dominance on the game.

Cards

Both of these sides are desperate for a win, and emotions are likely to be high this evening.

Swansea have picked up 42 yellow cards this season and two red cards, and Norwich have also been keeping guilty of that too.