3 things we definitely learnt about Sunderland after their 2-0 victory v Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland secured their return to the Championship yesterday afternoon, defeating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final.

In an impressive and professional display, goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart fired the Black Cats back to the second tier.

Achieving promotion back to the Championship in what was their fourth attempt, the club’s Wembley curse was finally lifted.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Black Cats after their victory over the Chairboys…

Sunderland are ready for the Championship

It is not too often that a club makes a play-off final look as simple as Sunderland did, with the Black Cats putting in an excellent display from start to finish.

Dealing with the physical threat that the Chairboys pose, Sunderland limited Wycombe to very little, all whilst creating several chances for themselves.

Yesterday’s performance was one that suggested that they are ready for the rigours of second-tier football, with their recent near misses playing no part in denting their chances this time around.

Patrick Roberts is home

Patrick Roberts has undeniable talent and has shown that at each club he has been it, however, he has struggled for consistency, and as a result, regular game time.

At Sunderland, he has been given more of a chance to prove himself, with the winger rewarding Alex Neil’s faith in him with some excellent displays.

Roberts proved to be a Championship level player yesterday, with his jinking runs and intelligent play catching the eye of most.

If they are able to, then Sunderland should look to try and agree a permanent move for the 25-year-old, with interest likely to accumulate for the Troyes man.

A team on the up under Alex Neil

Alex Neil has done an incredible job at the Stadium of Light since his February appointment, steadying the ship before progressing at an exciting rate.

Given their continued progress, and potential when it comes to this summer, Sunderland will not just be looking to avoid the second-tier drop, instead, they will be setting their sights a lot higher.

Neil has galvanised the squad and has transformed the Black Cats into an exciting, attacking outfit who have gone from strength to strength under his stewardship.