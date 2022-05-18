3 things we definitely learnt about Nottingham Forest after their play-off semi-final win v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest are heading to Wembley for the Championship play-off final after beating Sheffield United on penalties at the City Ground last night.

United overturned a one-goal deficit to take the game to extra time and then penalties but despite having been on the back foot for much of the second leg, it was Forest that progressed.

Before our focus shifts to the final against Huddersfield, here are three things we definitely learned about the Reds from last night’s game…

Brice Samba is a player for the big occassion

Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba produced a massive performance to help his side book their place at Wembley last night.

The Blades dominated for long periods and Samba was forced into some key saves in the 90 minutes and extra time before proving the hero in the penalty shoot-out.

His delaying tactics helped him win the mental battle against the Blades’ penalty takers and he saved three spot-kicks to help Forest progress.

Samba can be unreliable at times – with his ill discipline and mistakes sometimes costly – but we saw last night that he is also a player for the big occasion and that bodes well for the final.

They’ve got it in them to battle through tough moments

Questions were asked after Forest’s defeat to Bournemouth last month, in what was the biggest match of their season at that point.

Cooper’s players did not rise to the occasion then but last night they showed they’ve got it in them to battle through in the tough moments.

Things did not go all their way last night and they weren’t allowed to attack the game as they often do but they dug in and edged past United in the end.

Keinan Davis’ return could be massive

Sam Surridge has done a fantastic job in the absence of Keinan Davis – stepping up to the challenge and providing both goals and assists that have been key to the Reds making it to the play-off final.

However, Davis’ performance from the bench last night served as a reminder that he offers Forest a totally different dimension.

The space he creates for others and extra control he offers the side with his hold-up play is phenomenal while his ability to power past defenders and drag his side forward should not be overlooked.

It’s perhaps a little harsh on Surridge but if fully fit, Davis has to start the final at Wembley and his return to the XI could be massive for their hopes.