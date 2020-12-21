3 things we definitely learned from Millwall’s draw with Nottingham Forest

Tom Bradshaw made it two goals in as many matches on Saturday, but his well-taken effort wasn’t able to guide Millwall to a second straight victory.

Following the midweek win over Bristol City, the Lions’ first for 10 matches, Bradshaw converted minutes into the second period to put Gary Rowett’s men on course for another three points.

However, Alex Mighten struck seconds later to ensure Forest earned a share of the spoils at The Den.

Here’s THREE things we learned about Millwall from the game…

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Millwall’s academy?

1 of 22 Ebere Eze Yes No

Bradshaw-Bodvarsson partnership it blossoming

With likes of Troy Parrott, whose still waiting for his first Millwall goal since signing from Tottenham, and Matt Smith struggling in recent weeks, Rowett might have found his best front-two.

Following the win at Ashton Gate, both Bradshaw and Bodvarsson appeared to continue where they left off against the Robins in what was another impressive performance from the strike duo.

And given their confidence levels, it was no surprise to see the Icelandic striker, enjoying his best run of form in a Lions shirt, assist Bradshaw for the opener here – with the latter scoring more goals in the previous week compared to the entire season combined.

Whilst they’re far from the finished article, they’re certainly heading in the right direction.

Something to build on

Whilst it would appear two points dropped, not only because they led in the game, but more so down to their completion domination – registering almost four times the amount of shots that Forest managed.

It might only be four points from two matches, but it’ll breathe new life into a squad that looked short of confidence during the 10-game winless run.

Games against Watford and Bournemouth over Christmas both look tall orders, but Millwall have defied the odds plenty of times in the past, and they’ll be hoping to do so again.

Festive period could define the Lions’ season

Heading into the hectic festive period, Millwall are currently in no-man’s land in the Championship standings.

Whilst it’s two matches unbeaten, Rowett’s men are 16th – a comfy nine points above the relegation-zone, although they’re eight points adrift of the top-six.

A trip to second-placed Bournemouth wouldn’t appear the most ideal fixture to begin a congested Christmas fixtures list, it’s the first of three matches in the space of seven days and a genuine opportunity for the Lions to get their campaign back on track.

A good return from those three matches could ignite Millwall’s play-off charge, whilst some negative results could leave Rowett’s team with little to play for in the coming months of the season.