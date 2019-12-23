3 things we clearly learnt from Swansea’s win against Luton

Swansea City continued their good record on their travels on Saturday, as they held out for a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

A strike by Andre Ayew with less than ten minutes to play sent the Jack Army into pandemonium in the stands, with the game looking likely to end in a stalemate prior to the goal being scored.

The 30-year-old chested in Jay Fulton’s looping cross to ensure that the Swans recorded their second successive win.

The Swans have lost just once away from home so far this season, and are now unbeaten in three league games, arresting their previous slump.

It takes Steve Cooper’s side up to 7th in the table, level on points with Brentford, who occupy the final play-off place.

Here are three things we clearly learnt from Swansea’s win over the Hatters on the weekend…

Byers’ yellow card proves controversial

The main talking point of the game was Swansea’s appeal for a penalty in the 79th minute of the game, as midfielder George Byers went down in the Luton penalty area after a coming together with Hatters centre-half Matty Pearson.

The 23-year-old was booked by David Webb for simulation. However, on second viewing, there appeared to be clear contact between the pair in the box, making the referee’s decision questionable. The incident then resulted in a heated exchange between both sets of players.

The decision proved not to have a bearing on the final result in the end, but things could have been very different.

Andre Ayew’s purple patch goes on

The Ghanaian international’s strike in the 82nd minute was the difference between the two sides in the end, and he was once again awarded the Man of the Match award – the third successive game he has achieved that feat.

The forward has scored four goals in his last three games, with his tally for the season increasing to ten in all competitions. He is proving to be a key asset for Steve Cooper.

According to WhoScored, Ayew also completed two successful dribbles during the ninety minutes, and won three aerial duels.

Swansea have to improve in future games

Despite the result, the Swans fans will be concerned at the way their side let Luton into the game, making it an end to end affair.

The Hatters had 20 shots on total at Swansea’s goal, making it all the more miraculous that Freddie Woodman managed to keep a clean sheet.

It will mean that Steve Cooper’s side have to improve defensively and without the ball in future games, as Luton caused Swansea worry at times.