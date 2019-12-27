3 things we clearly learnt from Swansea’s loss to Brentford

Swansea suffered their second defeat away from home this season as they went down 3-1 to Brentford at Griffin Park on Boxing Day.

Going into the game on the back of two wins in succession, Swansea were confident. In the end, they were undone by defensive errors and individual brilliance from Brentford, as the Swans slipped down to 8th in the Championship table.

Steve Cooper’s side conceded with twenty minutes on the clock, as Bryan Mbeumo headed in at the near post to get his fifth goal for the Bees in his last six outings.

The Swans were pegged back further five minutes later, as Ollie Watkins was on hand to meet Rico Henry’s cross with an outstretched leg.

Swansea hit back in the second half, with Bersant Celina’s shot parried by David Raya, with Andre Ayew tapping in the rebound.

It proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Brentford sealed the three points two minutes from time, as Ollie Watkins got his second goal of the game following a superb solo run.

Here are three things we learnt from Swansea’s loss on Thursday afternoon…

QUIZ: Do you remember Swansea’s last 15 league positions?

1 of 15 Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season? 8th 10th 12th 14th

Swansea undone in their box

One of the notable improvements for Swansea this season has been their ability to defend set-pieces better, so naturally Steve Cooper will be disappointed at two of the goals that were conceded in their 18-yard box.

Brentford’s first was directly from a corner, with the Swans defence leaving Ethan Pinnock unmarked at the back post, who headed it across the six-yard box, with Mbeumo there to nod home at the near post.

Swansea will also be disappointed with Brentford’s second goal, as Ben Wilmot was unable to clear Rico Henry’s cross, with Watkins tapping in from close range.

Swansea punished on the break

Brentford’s third goal came from a quick counter attack, which is the fourth time this season that the South Wales side have conceded from that situation.

Aldo Kalulu’s misplaced pass was intercepted by Jan Zamburek. The ball then found its way to Josh Dasilva, who played a wicked through pass behind Swansea’s defence to Ollie Watkins. He made a 25-yard run, eventually slotting the ball home.

Swansea’s high line during the counter attack was their undoing, with Brentford’s pace on the break proving to be too much to handle for the defence.

Andre Ayew on target again

Despite the negatives, Andre Ayew was on hand to score his ninth goal of the season for Swansea, showing desire to pounce on the loose ball from Bersant Celina’s parried shot.

It was the fourth successive game that the Ghanaian has found the net for his side, and he has to be the first name on the team sheet moving forward.