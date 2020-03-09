3 things we clearly learnt from Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Gillingham

Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw as they welcomed Gillingham to the Stadium Of Light.

Despite taking the lead twice through Kyle Lafferty, the Black Cats were pegged back late in stoppage time to deny them a crucial three points in the hunt for promotion.

But what did we learn? Let’s take a look.

Another defensive lapse

it’s a worrying trend that seems to have crept into Sunderland’s game this term.

The Black Cats were let down on two occasions as defensive errors from throw-ins allowed Gillingham to score goals at crucial times.

Such errors have proved increasingly costly in recent weeks, and it’s something that Phil Parkinson needs to address quickly.

Double delight

Phil Parkinson made one change for the game and that saw Kyle Lafferty replace the injured Charlie Wyke in attack.

The decision to hand the Northern Ireland international proved to be an inspired choice as he scored two excellent goals and contributed a huge amount to Sunderland’s all-round play.

Parkinson is a big admirer of Wyke, but Lafferty’s performance will make it nearly impossible to drop him for Sunderland’s upcoming fixtures.

An increasingly murky promotion scene

Dropping two points is a real blow for Sunderland as the promotion race hots up.

The Black Cats could have found themselves in 3rd place in the table, but instead sit in 5th place on 59 points – a tally which is shared by five teams all the way down to 8th in the table.

Things are incredibly tight, and the focus for Sunderland has to be getting some consistency back into their results.