3 things we clearly learnt from Portsmouth’s win over Wycombe

Portsmouth made it six points from six from their two fixtures over Christmas, as they defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Fratton Park to maintain their unbeaten home record in the league this season.

Goals from Ronan Curtis and Ben Close inflicted defeat on the side at the top of the table, with Pompey winning against the top two sides in the league in the space of five days.

Close gave Pompey the lead midway through the second half, firing in the rebound from Ellis Harrison’s shot that came off the post.

23-year-old Irish international Curtis then doubled Pompey’s advantage less than ten minutes later, connecting well with Marcus Harness’ low cross to seal the points for his side.

A fifth win in seven games for Pompey lifts them up to eighth in League One, just one point off the play-offs.

Here are three things we learnt from Portsmouth’s win on Boxing Day…

Ronan Curtis strikes again

Curtis is in red-hot form for Pompey at this moment in time, and has found the net in his last three successive games for the club. It was his seventh goal for Portsmouth in his last eight games in all competitions.

The finish for the second goal of the game was exquisite, and the 23-year-old has been living up to expectations in the last two months, after a difficult start to the season.

With his contract up next summer, his recent form may prompt Kenny Jackett to discuss terms over a new deal in January.

Second successive clean sheet

Pompey have kept two clean sheets in as many games for the first time in the league this season, and that will surely be viewed as a step in the right direction for Kenny Jackett.

After his disappointing showing against Accrington Stanley, a clean sheet will also be a positive for Craig MacGillivray, who made three key saves during the clash.

Pompey have conceded 24 goals in their 21 matches this season, an average of just over one per game. It is also MacGillivray’s sixth clean sheet in the league this term.

Fortress Fratton

Portsmouth’s win over Wycombe now means that they are unbeaten in twelve league games at home this season, their best record in English football since the 1982/83 campaign, when Pompey won the division three title.

The side’s home form has been crucial to their season, and if it continues, we can expect to see Pompey near the top come the end of the season.