3 things we clearly learnt from Portsmouth’s win over Ipswich

Portsmouth bounced back from their disappointing loss to Accrington Stanley in the best possible fashion, as they defeated promotion-chasing Ipswich Town 1-0 at Fratton Park on the weekend.

A solitary goal courtesy of Pompey’s man in form – Ronan Curtis – was enough to separate the two sides on a wet and windy day on the South Coast.

Early on in the second half, the Irish international winger cut inside from range, launching a stinging shot past Will Norris. Despite the Ipswich goalkeeper getting a hand to it, he couldn’t keep it out.

The win keeps Pompey in tenth place in League One, now just two points off the play-offs.

Portsmouth’s unbeaten record at Fratton Park in the league also continued against the Suffolk side. Pompey have now picked up 23 points from their 11 home games.

Here are three things we learnt from Portsmouth’s win over the Tractor Boys on the weekend…

Ronan Curtis’ rich vein of form continues

The 23-year-old proved his worth yet again on Saturday afternoon, netting his fifth goal for Pompey in six games.

It the second matchday in succession that he has scored for his side, and it takes his goal tally to nine for the season in all competitions.

Curtis is showing to Kenny Jackett in the best possible way why he should be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Ben Close put in an assured performance in midfield

Close was awarded Man of the Match for his efforts on Saturday, with the central midfielder providing a key assist for the only goal of the game.

According to WhoScored, Close achieved a pass completion rate of 76% during the game, contributing with three key passes. The 23-year-old also had two shots at goal, with one of them on target.

Close has been a regular feature of Kenny Jackett’s midfield, and the Portsmouth boss will be hoping that he can see Close continue to deliver on a regular basis for the club.

Pompey dealt well with Ipswich’s aggression

Ipswich accumulated a total of eight yellow cards in what was a fiery encounter between the sides on a day of heavy rainfall at Fratton Park.

The conditions played their part in making the game a scrappy affair, but Pompey dealt with Ipswich’s aggressive tactics well.

Ipswich committed a total of 22 fouls during the game compared to Portsmouth’s 10. It eventually caught up with Paul Lambert’s side two minutes from time, as Luke Chambers was sent off for a second bookable offence after pulling down Pompey striker Ellis Harrison.