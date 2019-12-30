3 things we clearly learnt from Portsmouth’s loss to MK Dons

Portsmouth failed to capitalise on their two previous wins over the festive period as they went down 3-1 to Milton Keynes Dons on a disappointing Sunday afternoon in Buckinghamshire.

The 5,000 strong Pompey away contingent at Stadium MK did not get what they desired, as goals from Rhys Healey, Conor McGrandles and Alex Gilbey condemned the South Coast side to their sixth defeat of the season, against a side currently in the bottom three.

It will be a difficult result to stomach as a win on Sunday would’ve taken Pompey into the League One play-offs, but it wasn’t to be.

Pompey have now lost two straight away games, which will no doubt be a concern to the fans and staff alike if the side want to challenge for promotion.

Here are three things that we clearly learnt from Portsmouth’s loss on Sunday…

Away form now a concern

The defeat on the weekend was Pompey’s sixth away loss of the season, and their second in succession on their travels, which will now be a cause for concern for Kenny Jackett.

Portsmouth have only won twice on the road this season in League One, and Jackett needs to re-evaluate the formula that his side uses away from home. It has seen his side concede seven goals in two away games, against opposition in the bottom half.

It is a notable contrast to Pompey’s form at Fratton Park, where the side have not lost a league game this campaign.

Individual errors costly again

Poor concentration and decision making cost Portsmouth dearly on Sunday, as all three of MK’s goals were avoidable.

Sean Raggett failed to deal with a long ball from Jordan Houghton into the path of Rhys Healey in the buildup to the first goal, with his defensive header falling to the feet of the attacker to give the home side the advantage.

The second also showed Pompey’s tentative nature at the back. Tom Naylor regained possession of the ball on the edge of his area from Rhys Healey, but it fell to the feet of Conor McGrandles, who rifled a shot into the top corner.

The third also came from a mistake, this time by Ben Close, as the Pompey midfielder was dispossessed cheaply, initiating a quick counter attack, which was finished well by Alex Gilbey.

Pompey wasteful in front of goal

Individual errors ultimately cost Portsmouth on the day, but Kenny Jackett’s side were also very wasteful in front of goal.

In total, Pompey had 24 shots on goal during the game, with only nine of them on target.

Centre forward Ellis Harrison had a disappointing performance in particular, managing just one shot during the game and being dispossessed twice before being replaced at half-time by John Marquis.