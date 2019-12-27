3 things we clearly learnt from Millwall’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff

Millwall drew with Cardiff City on Boxing Day, as a Jed Wallace free-kick secured a point for the Lions.

This result keeps the side in the top-half and once again shows their credentials for a push for the play-offs as they keep improving slowly but surely under new manager Gary Rowett.

It is set to be an interesting second-half of the campaign for Rowett’s side and he’ll be hoping that they can keep getting better and show more consistency.

Here are THREE things we learnt from Millwall’s 1-1 draw on Boxing Day…

Jed Wallace shows quality

The attacking midfielder once again showed his superb quality as he scored a free-kick from over 35-yards out. It was the equaliser in the fixture and it keeps Millwall’s good away run going, having beaten Bristol City, Swansea and Derby in recent weeks.

Wallace has been outstanding in the last few months, and there will no doubt be clubs after him throughout the January transfer window. It’s crucial if the Lions want to carry on having a good season, that they manage to keep Wallace until at least the summer.

Away performances on up

Once again, they showed their prowess to be very competitive away from home. Rowett has changed their style and approach for game’s away from The Den and has managed to give them a platform to try and win games even when not having the bulk of the ball.

Rowett has implemented a system where they play 5-3-2 and it gives them a lot of benefits in terms of their attacking width going forward. The manager will hope that this uplift in away form can continue having only lost once on the road since taking over.

Creativity needed in January

Despite Wallace’s excellent form, a bit more quality could be widely appreciated in the wide areas. They could look to bring in another wing-back or even another forward to help compete with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw, who at times find it tough to create chances.

The front two need more support and can’t just rely on Wallace, but it is still a building process for Rowett, and there will be lots of different transfer targets that he’ll have in mind come January.