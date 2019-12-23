3 things we clearly learnt from Fulham’s narrow win over Leeds United

Scott Parker will have no doubt been delighted to see his side record a long overdue win as they dispatched fellow promotion chasers Leeds United at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The 2-1 win keeps Fulham firmly in the race for the play-offs as we progress through the Christmas period, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah scoring the goals to seal the three points in a contest in which the Whites had to withstand an attacking barrage from the visitors.

It was a win which will have come as a relief for Parker, as he saw his side pick up only their second victory in their last five league outings.

The result moves the Cottagers to within nine points of second place Leeds and perhaps gives the west London side some hope of breaking into the race for automatic promotion.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt from Fulham’s win over Leeds United this weekend….

Onomah gradually establishing himself

The young midfielder has displayed fine form of late and is certainly well on his way towards becoming a regular starter under Parker at the Championship club.

His well struck effort will do his chances of becoming a key player for the Whites no harm, with the 22-year-old showing that he can add goals to his game, which is something that Parker will be keen to see more of in the coming weeks.

Possession isn’t everything

The Whites once again showed that they can win without dominating possession of the ball, with the Cottagers only registering a share of just 35% throughout the contest.

Parker will have been pleased with the way in which his side made the most of the rare attacks that they were afforded by Leeds, with the Whites having to stand firm when coming under increased pressure from the opposition during the last quarter of the game.

Rodak is Fulham’s clear number one pick

The Fulham keeper once again showed why he should be Parker’s number one pick between the sticks, with the young keeper pulling off a string of good saves to keep Leeds at bay.

His feats this term have been made all the more impressive by the fact that he has successfully dislodged Marcus Bettinelli from his position in the side, with the fans’ favourite having to settle for a place on the bench for much of the campaign.