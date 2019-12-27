3 things we clearly learnt from Fulham’s draw against Luton

Fulham came back from behind on three occasions to snatch a draw right at the death against strugglers Luton Town, as the two sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road on Boxing Day.

The Cottagers got off to the worst possible start, as Luton winger Kazenga LuaLua capitalised on a defensive error to put the Hatters in front with just five minutes on the clock.

Bobby Decordova-Reid levelled things up four minutes later for the West Londoners, heading in an Ivan Cavaleiro cross from the right-hand side.

Two further strikes from James Collins and Harry Cornick for Luton either side of an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal made it seem that Fulham were heading for their fourth defeat in six, before Reid popped up again in stoppage time to salvage a point for Scott Parker’s side.

The result leaves Fulham in 5th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Here are three things we clearly learnt about the Cottagers from their performance against Luton…

Defensive errors costly

Scott Parker will be ruing the defensive mistakes on show for his side at Kenilworth Road, with Fulham making two errors leading to goals during the game.

The first one was with just five minutes on the clock. Marek Rodak rolled the ball out to the feet of Alfie Mawson, who was dispossessed by Kazenga LuaLua in the box, who then tapped home the first goal of the afternoon.

Old habits then crept back in the 84th minute, as left-back Joe Bryan was off balance and slipped, letting Harry Cornick run in on goal, and the Luton man made no mistake as he slotted in the Hatters’ third.

Scott Parker will no doubt be alarmed, and the Fulham boss will need to address the current defensive frailties on the training field.

Fulham hard done by



Fulham felt aggrieved when referee Dean Whitestone allowed Luton’s second goal of the game to stand, with the players protesting that James Collins handled the ball in the build up to his finish.

The Cottagers fans may have a case, as it looks like the Luton striker handled the ball with his left arm from Luke Berry’s free-kick into the penalty area before firing it into the back of the net.

Decordova-Reid saves Fulham

Bobby Decordova-Reid notched his second and third goals of the season for Fulham, and proved to be the man that would save his side from an embarrassing defeat. The 26-year-old was awarded with Man of the Match for his efforts.

His strike in the third minute of stoppage time spared the blushes for Fulham, as he was there to smash home the rebound from Aboubakar Kamara’s initial header.

Reid made four successful dribbles during the game, also winning one aerial dual and making one tackle.