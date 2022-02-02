3 things we clearly learnt about Wigan Athletic after their 1-1 draw with Oxford

It was something of a frustrating night for Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the DW Stadium.

The League One automatic promotion hopefuls found themselves behind early on in the game, when Matty Taylor finished off an impressive team move for Oxford 23 minutes in.

However, the hosts responded ten minutes before half time, as Callum Lang latched onto an excellent ball over the top from Max Power, before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

That was enough to ensure both sides claimed a point, and leave Latics manager Leam Richardson with plenty to think about moving forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we’ve learnt about Wigan from that draw with Oxford right here.

They don’t know when they’re beaten

Yet again, this was a game where Wigan showed the resilience they possess in the battle for points this season.

On a number of occasions this season, the Latics have found themselves trailing in games, only to recover and claim wins or draws, with the four points taken from games they trailed 2-0 in at Fleetwood and Cambridge proof of that.

This was another show of the ability to respond to setbacks on the pitch that Wigan have this season, against an Oxford side with promotion aims of their own. If Richardson’s side can continue to do that when required, they have a strong chance of returning to the Championship this season.

Will Keane is a miss

One player who Wigan were forced to do without in that draw with Oxford, was their top scorer this season, Will Keane.

The attacker has scored 14 league goals this season, but having forced off in Saturday’s goalless draw with Cheltenham – which ended the club’s run of scoring in 31 consecutive league games – he was absent from the matchday squad for Tuesday night’s game.

Given the fact that the Latics certainly seem to have missed his presence since he picked up that injury, with goals looking harder to come by, they will no doubt hoping to have Keane back sooner rather than later.

No need to panic

While there may be some disappointment among those of a Wigan persuasion that they could not claim a win here this is far from a bad result for the Latics.

With Oxford currently sat sixth in the League One table, a draw here ensures that the Latics have not given up any ground to a rival for promotion with this result.

Indeed, Richardson’s side remain two points clear of third-placed Sunderland in the standings, with three games in hand on the Black Cats, and if they can take advantage of that, they will be well in control in the race for a spot in the Championship next season.