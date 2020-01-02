3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom following Leeds draw

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns by automatic promotion rivals Leeds United on New Year’s Day, with the point leaving the two sides level at the top of the league on 52 points.

Slaven Bilic’s side were looking to avenge their 1-0 loss at Elland Road back in October, which is one of only two defeats suffered in the Championship so far this term, and the Baggies got off to an excellent start with Semi Ajayi tapping home after a goal mouth scramble just two minutes into the game.

However, Leeds controlled the majority of possession and found an equaliser through an Ajayi own goal in the second half.

The point means that West Brom stay in second place behind Leeds on goal difference, but both sides are still well placed to achieve automatic promotion this season, with the pair nine points clear of third placed Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Here then, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about West Brom following their draw with Leeds…

West Brom missing Diangana’s presence

West Brom have been without Grady Diangana’s presence on the left-hand side for the last four Championship matches, since the winger was forced off in the first half of their 3-2 win at Birmingham City, and the Baggies have failed to win any of those games without the 21-year-old.

Against Leeds, West Brom struggled to find their usual flowing attacking style, with Bilic’s side guilty of giving the ball away on too many occasions, and without Diangana on the left-hand side they lacked a real threat down that side for most of the game, until Kyle Edwards added some threat off the bench in the latter stages.

Bilic will be hopeful that he has Diangana back fully fit as soon as possible, to help his side start to score more goals again and get back to winning ways, with the Baggies having scored just three goals in their last four games, compared with the ten they had scored in the four matches prior to that.

Quiz: Can you name the West Brom XI that drew 5-5 with Man United in 2013?

1 of 11 Who started in goal for the Baggies against Manchester United? Ben Foster Jonathan Bond Boaz Myhill Sam Johnstone

Set pieces becoming a vital threat

With West Brom struggling to get into their usual attacking rhythm over the last four games, the Baggies have been reliant on their threat from set pieces to help them continue to pick up points when not at their best, and against Leeds they made the breakthrough from Ajayi, following a scramble following Matheus Pereira’s corner.

That was Ajayi’s fourth Championship goal so far this season, which highlights the real potent threat Bilic’s side pose when their defenders go forwards for corners and free kicks.

West Brom will be hopeful of getting back to the best in possession over the next few weeks, but while they are not hitting top form it is vital that they continue to use set plays to their advantage, and with Pereira delivering consistent quality into the box it could be a vital weapon for them to rely on for the rest of the campaign.

Gibbs’ injury problems continue

Kieran Gibbs was brought back into the starting line-up by Bilic against Leeds following his latest return from injury, having missed out on the 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough the previous game after being brought off with a knock at Barnsley.

However, Gibbs lasted just 18 minutes against Leeds, with Bilic again having to bring the defender off through injury and replace him with Conor Townsend, and the left-back’s fitness is starting to become a real concern for the Baggies and they will need to ensure that he is fully fit and ready before he is next selected to start.