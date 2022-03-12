3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom following 2-2 draw vs Huddersfield

West Brom kept alive their faint play-off hopes by coming from two goals down to pick up a point against Huddersfield Town last night.

After an even opening, the Terriers went ahead when Sam Johnstone took too long to make a clearance, which was blocked by Danny Ward and went into the back of the net.

The forward would make it two in the 74th minute, which appeared to condemn Albion to another disappointing home defeat.

However, a fortunate penalty, converted by Karlan Grant, brought the Baggies back into it before the impressive Andy Carroll equalised to set up a grandstand finish.

Grant would hit the bar late on, whilst Carroll cleared off the line in what was a frantic ending.

Ultimately, the draw leaves West Brom seven points away from the top six with ten to play, and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

Andy Carroll has a big role to play

The big man joined Albion earlier this year and it’s fair to say that since he has come in he has easily been one of the best players.

Bruce has opted to leave Carroll on the bench in the last two games, but the former England striker showed last night that he still has a lot to offer.

He was a constant threat in the air, as you would expect, and he finished well to get his first goal for the club. His introduction didn’t bring pretty football, but there’s no denying Albion were much more effective when he was on the pitch.

Bruce still doesn’t know his best XI

The boss understandably kept faith with the side that beat Hull last week, but it’s fair to say it didn’t work.

Albion were limited for large parts of the game, and they only really came to life late on, when Carroll came on and they adopted a more attacking approach.

You would expect more tweaks and formation changes in the coming weeks because Bruce still hasn’t found the right formula.

Major improvements are required

This might seem harsh because the group did show spirit to fight back to get a point, which deserves credit.

However, it doesn’t change the fact that a very debatable penalty changed the game completely and if the referee hadn’t given a very soft decision, there’s every chance Albion would’ve lost again.

They were outfought by Huddersfield for much of the game and West Brom should be capable of more with the players they have.