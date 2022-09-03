3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their draw v Burnley

West Brom grabbed their sixth draw in eight games as they scored a late equaliser in the Friday night game against Burnley.

The Baggies were the dominant side in a clash against two sides fancied for Championship promotion this season with Steve Bruce’s side taking the game to Burnley.

Burnley didn’t enjoy as much of the ball as they’re used to having with West Brom’s gameplan working well on that front. However, it was Burnley who took the lead thanks to a penalty from Jay Rodriguez.

Bruce will be disappointed in how easily his side conceded after Clarets keeper Arijanet Muric hit a direct pass to Nathan Tella who brought it down before being fouled by David Button in the box before Rodriguez converted the spot-kick.

West Brom maintained their pressure throughout the game before Burnley were unable to cope. A cross was delivered into the box in the 98th minute which wasn’t dealt with by Connor Roberts before debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante converted the loose ball.

There will be plenty to take away from the game for Steve Bruce. So, here we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about West Brom following their draw with Burnley.

They miss a focal point

West Brom delivered cross after cross after cross during the game, especially in the final 15 minutes but were unable to make any of them count until the 98th minute thanks to a mistake from Roberts.

With the transfer window now closed and Dike most likely out until November, you have to question why Steve Bruce allowed Andy Carroll to leave.

West Brom delivered 22 crosses between four players, with Jed Wallace at the centre of that and they were easily dealt with by the Burnley back four.

It makes sense to at least dip into the free agent market to bring in a physical number nine to give Bruce a different option, especially if his game plan is centre around delivering crosses into the box.

Grady Diangana has his confidence back

Despite Diangana not playing at his very best, he was still incredibly effective in this game.

Towards the end of the 90 minutes, Diangana was playing with his back to goal, taking possession in tight areas which is something we haven’t seen for a while.

He will use games like this to build upon that form and hopefully we see more of the Diangana we saw a couple of seasons ago under Slaven Bilic. The additions of Jed Wallace and John Swift will help Diangana hugely as he has players around him who can find him in those tight areas, as well as take the ball off him and make things happen in the final third.

They need another central defender

What showed in this game is the need to bring in a central defender.

The long ball from Muric for the Burnley penalty wasn’t dealt with and that’s as a result of the lack of a dominant centre back.

They had a similar situation in midweek against Wigan where Josh Magennis bullied Semi Ajayi for their opener.

It won’t take much to turn West Brom into a winning team and switching off at vital times is costing them goals and points which a new defender will solve should one be available on a free transfer.