3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their defeat v Stoke

West Brom were beaten 3-1 at home to Stoke leaving Steve Bruce scratching his head at his side’s lack of consistency.

Fresh from a convincing midweek win over Bournemouth, West Brom were expected to maintain their form against a Stoke side who have endured similarly frustrating campaigns.

Both sides are incredibly inconsistent and that showed in this game.

Stoke took the lead after some poor defending led to Jake Livermore putting the ball into his own net, before Jacob Brown put the Potters 2-0 up.

That finally kicked West Brom into life as Callum Robinson tapped home from a low cross before Andy Carroll nearly equalised shortly after.

Lewis Baker made sure of the points, sealing another frustrating afternoon for Bruce.

With that in mind, we look at the three things we clearly learnt about the Baggies after their defeat v Stoke.

They need a squad reshuffle in the summer

There’s an imbalance in the side and it’s starting to show.

The squad lacks creativity in central areas with a reliance on Alex Mowatt and adding another option in the number 10 slot will help create better opportunities.

Slaven Bilic played a 4-2-3-1 which seemed to get the best out of the West Brom forward line and something similar could see this team flourish while keeping solid at the back.

They miss Daryl Dike’s presence

Although Dike hasn’t played often for West Brom, it’s clear they miss his presence. Andy Carroll has impressed since signing for West Brom but he lacks the all-round ability Dike possesses.

His can hold off defenders, run the channels, dribble and importantly, he’s a prolific finisher which is something West Brom have lacked all season.

His injury in January shortly after joining has perhaps had a bigger impact on this team that previously thought.

Diangana needs to play in his best position

Diangana has been victim of constant shuffling and being played out of position. In this game, Diangana was alongside Carroll as a front two, perhaps having more freedom to roam.

However, his best football in a West Brom shirt always came on the left hand side.

Here, he put in another lacklustre display before being substituted on the hour mark. He’s a player who has been misunderstood all season because if you get him going and playing in his favoured position, there aren’t many better in the division than him.