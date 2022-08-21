3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 5-2 victory v Hull

West Brom secured their first win of this Championship campaign in emphatic style, with the Baggies running out as 5-2 winners over Hull City.

Finally backing up continual attacking pressure with the finishing touch, Steve Bruce’s side inflicted defeat on Hull for the very first time this season.

Victory for the Baggies sees them jump up the table to 13th and they are now just four points from the Championship’s summit.

Here, we take a look at what we learnt about the Midlands club during yesterday’s thumping victory…

Grady Diangana looks back to his best

Grady Diangana has lit up the Championship in West Brom colours before, however, he was unable to show much of that last season.

This time around, he is back to his very best, with yesterday’s performance standing out.

The tricky winger was energetic and sharp, whilst his end-product was also at a great level.

He also worked relentlessly off the ball, putting in an excellent display in every way possible.

Goals coming from all over the place

Daryl Dike’s injury has forced the Baggies back into the transfer market but yesterday’s showing displayed that goals can come from a variety of sources.

Five different players scored yesterday afternoon, albeit, one was an own goal, but it was still an excellent attacking display where goals were scored in different ways.

Considering how compact and organised Hull have been thus far, only adds more glory to the fact they managed to net five.

Okay Yokuslu is proving to be a big hit again

Okay Yokuslu was integral as to why the Baggies dominated the midfield battle with such ease.

The combative midfielder was head and shoulders above Hull’s middle of the park, winning his duels whilst also providing the more creative options with the tools to thrive.

Yokuslu was an exciting addition when he returned to The Hawthorns this summer, with the Turkish midfielder certainly living up to the hype.