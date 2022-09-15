3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 3-2 loss v Birmingham City

It was another really disappointing result for West Bromwich Albion last night.

In a midlands derby up against Birmingham City, the Baggies were defeated by three goals to two.

A hat-trick from Blues forward Scott Hogan was enough to render goals from Jed Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante for the home side useless on the night.

The result leaves Steve Bruce’s Baggies sitting 20th in the Championship standings, despite being one of the sides fancied for promotion heading into the season.

With that said, here are three things we learnt about West Brom following the defeat.

They didn’t do the basics

For a derby match, the Baggies performance was a very disappointing one, with the club lacking the very basics you come to expect in such a clash.

Those being desire to compete and doing the simple things right, the Baggies did neither.

This was even pointed out by Steve Bruce after the match.

He told WBA club media: “The disappointing thing for me is that we didn’t show up for at least an hour in a derby game.”

“We simply didn’t do enough. We didn’t compete well enough, or do all the basics that you need to do in any game of football.

“It’s deeply upsetting.”

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 West Brom moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 West Brom won the top division of English football in 1920 Real Fake

Conceding continues to be a problem

When you look at how many goals West Brom are scoring, things do not look too bad.

With 14 in the league so far, the Baggies are there or thereabouts with some of the highest scorers in the league.

However, they are also towards the very bottom in terms of goals conceded, having let in 13 at this early stage.

The poor Baggies defending was on show once again last night conceding three.

To put it bluntly, West Brom will not turn things around and get results when they are conceding so many goals and this is what Bruce must address in the coming days and weeks, somehow tightening up without affecting the Baggies attacking threat, which has been fine.

Kyle Bartley put in a poor performance

Last but not least, unfortunately, we learned that Kyle Bartley put in a very poor performance.

The experienced defender was made to look vastly inexperienced at times.

For the first Hogan goal, for example, Bartley calls for an offside, rather than making any attempt to close the Blues forward down, and likewise, the defending and desire to really win the ball and disrupt Hogan before he fired in his third left a lot to be desired.

Overall it was a poor night for the 31-year-old, who may well be given a rest for West Brom’s next clash on Saturday.