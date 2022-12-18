3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 3-0 win v Rotherham

West Brom made it five wins in a row and five wins from six under Carlos Corberan this weekend.

A 3-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday moved the Baggies to 16th in the Championship table.

Goals from Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante sealed a comfortable three points for one of the most in-form teams in the second division.

Corberan has had a huge impact at the Hawthorns since his arrival before the World Cup break, with results really improving under his stewardship.

This has given the team a much needed boost of confidence to close out the first half of the season.

Here are three things we learned about Albion following their victory over the Millers…

Potent attacking threat

The Baggies only had 51 per cent of possession on Saturday, but they were able to turn that even split into a much greater attacking threat.

A total of 16 shots compared to Rotherham’s two shows how much more dangerous Corberan’s side were in possession.

That the team was able to turn that attacking threat into goals highlights how big of a threat this West Brom team are going forward.

If they can continue to score goals with this kind of ruthless frequency then their play-off credentials will be strong in 2023.

Thomas-Asante’s immense form

Thomas-Asante has come into the side off the back of Daryl Dike’s injury issues and Karlan Grant’s poor run of form.

But the 23-year old has taken that chance and run with it, now scoring in both games following the return to league action post-World Cup.

With the return of Dike to fitness, Thomas-Asante is performing well enough to justify remaining in the side ahead of the American.

If he can continue to play at this level, then it will give Corberan quite the decision over who to lead the line in his attack in the second half of the campaign.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

Defensive discipline

On the flip side of West Brom’s attacking potency, their defensive discipline is one area that Corberan has improved massively.

The team still scored goals under Steve Bruce, but they also shipped far too many, which was the cause of the 61-year old’s downfall.

But just two shots conceded, only one on target, has earned the team praise from Corberan for their solidity at the back.

It is impressive how much the team has improved defensively since the Spaniard has arrived, and this game highlighted how big the difference is to just a couple of months ago.