3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-1 win v Blackpool

West Bromwich Albion left it late but managed to seal all three points against Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship on Good Friday.

The Baggies have not had a good season given their expectations at the start of the campaign but if they can at least finish in half-decent form that will give some of their support at least a bit of optimism.

Certainly, there’s lots of work still to do at Albion to get them back to where they want to be but at least it was three points on the board against the Tangerines, just about.

Here’s what we learned about the Baggies…

Andy Carroll still going along well

Another goal for Andy Carroll and it was a pretty typical Andy Carroll goal at that.

Part of the build-up, the ball eventually gets worked left and the big striker is there to convert the cross to put Albion in front.

He’s shown some decent signs at Albion and we’ll just have to wait and see how his end of season form impacts his future for next season.

Albion go to the end

West Brom would have perhaps drawn or even lost this game at other points this season, so they’ll at least take the positives out of going to the end and getting a late victory.

The manner of the win, which we’ll get to in a minute, still had question marks over it but ultimately it’s a results-based business and if Albion can win ugly then that is a trait that should bode well for them going forwards.

Performance still unconvincing.

As we mentioned, the performance from Albion left a lot to be desired.

Ultimately, the win is the main thing but Baggies fans expect a level of football to be played, particularly when in the Championship, and some expressed their dismay at the display even if three points were secured on social media.

Perhaps some will never be happy, but you can tell things are, perhaps naturally, firmly a work in progress at The Hawthorns under Steve Bruce and only time will tell how the project develops.