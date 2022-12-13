3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-1 victory over Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion managed to extend their winning run in the Championship to four games last night by securing all three points in their showdown with Sunderland.

The Black Cats opened the scoring in the first-half of this particular fixture as Amad Diallo converted from the penalty spot after being fouled in the area by Conor Townsend.

Following the break, Tom Rogic levelled proceedings for West Brom as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Daryl Dike then scored what turned out to be the winning goal as he headed home from Jed Wallace’s cross.

As a result of this victory, the Baggies climbed out of the relegation zone.

Here, we have decided to reflect on the club’s latest outing by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-1 win over Sunderland…

Dike’s ability to retain his fitness will have a major impact on Albion’s fortunes in the coming months

After making his return to action against Stoke City last month following a period on the sidelines due to injury, Dike demonstrated his abundance of talent during last night’s showdown with Sunderland.

As well as scoring in this fixture, Dike also provided an assist for Rogic as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.64.

If the forward is able to maintain his fitness for the foreseeable future, he could help West Brom achieve a great deal of success as he is clearly more than capable of making a positive impact in this division.

A play-off push is not out of the question

Whereas West Brom’s immediate priority will be to put some daylight between them and the relegation zone in the Championship, a potential push for a play-off place is not out of the question.

Albion are currently eight points adrift of Preston North End who occupy sixth place in the second-tier standings.

By continuing to get the best out of his players, Albion head coach Carlos Corberan could potentially guide his side to within striking distance of the play-offs in the New Year.

Rogic has earned the opportunity to start for the Baggies against Rotherham United

Introduced as a substitute by Corberan last night, Rogic produced an impressive display against the Black Cats.

As well as netting West Brom’s equaliser, the midfielder also made six tackles and registered a pass success rate of 91.7% (as per WhoScored).

With West Brom set to take on Rotherham this weekend, Rogic has surely earned the opportunity to start for his side in this fixture ahead of Jayson Molumby.